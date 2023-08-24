Central Piedmont Congratulates Newest Class Of Opportunity Scholars

Congratulations to the newest class of Opportunity Scholars. This group of students is awarded a full scholarship– tuition, fees, and books– for two years of study at Central Piedmont, as well as a Chromebook.

Students who are selected for the Opportunity Scholarship first attend the Summer Bridge program. Recipients of this full scholarship participate in service projects and other activities as a group, and also receive one-on-one support from an academic coach.

