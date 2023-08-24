Central Piedmont Participates In Metallica Scholars Initiative

For the fifth-consecutive year, Central Piedmont Community College will participate in the Metallica Scholars Initiative and receive $5,000 in funding to support its career and technical education programs.

Funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation (AWMH), in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), the Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) was created in 2018 to fundamentally improve the earning potential for students who become Metallica Scholars.

