Central Piedmont Continuing Education Programs Now Open For Fall

Fall enrollment for continuing education courses is now open at Central Piedmont. Continuing education offers flexible, career-focused options designed to help students reach their goals faster. Whether you’re looking to start a new career, advance in your current field or gain specialized skills, Central Piedmont’s continuing education programs provide accessible pathways aligned with today’s workforce needs. With short-term training, flexible schedules and hands-on learning opportunities, students can quickly build skills that lead to meaningful opportunities.

Why it matters

Continuing education courses are short-term, practical and designed around employer needs.

courses are short-term, practical and designed around employer needs. New and expanded programs launching this fall respond directly to workforce demand and student interest.

The college will launch the NC BioWork certificate program this fall, preparing students for careers as process technicians in biotechnology, pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing.

What you’ll find

Continuing education programs help you build skills, confidence and connections for your next step.

Learn from industry experts and choose from hundreds of online, evening and weekend courses that fit your schedule.

Join a community of motivated learners committed to personal and professional growth.

Career-ready training

Explore training opportunities in technology, business, healthcare, skilled trades and more.

Complete short-term programs that help you upskill quickly while balancing work, family and other commitments.

Learn more about continuing education at Central Piedmont.

MORE >>>