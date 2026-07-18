Central Piedmont Continuing Education Programs Now Open For Fall
Fall enrollment for continuing education courses is now open at Central Piedmont. Continuing education offers flexible, career-focused options designed to help students reach their goals faster. Whether you’re looking to start a new career, advance in your current field or gain specialized skills, Central Piedmont’s continuing education programs provide accessible pathways aligned with today’s workforce needs. With short-term training, flexible schedules and hands-on learning opportunities, students can quickly build skills that lead to meaningful opportunities.
Why it matters
- Continuing education courses are short-term, practical and designed around employer needs.
- New and expanded programs launching this fall respond directly to workforce demand and student interest.
- The college will launch the NC BioWork certificate program this fall, preparing students for careers as process technicians in biotechnology, pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing.
What you’ll find
- Continuing education programs help you build skills, confidence and connections for your next step.
- Learn from industry experts and choose from hundreds of online, evening and weekend courses that fit your schedule.
- Join a community of motivated learners committed to personal and professional growth.
Career-ready training
- Explore training opportunities in technology, business, healthcare, skilled trades and more.
- Complete short-term programs that help you upskill quickly while balancing work, family and other commitments.
Learn more about continuing education at Central Piedmont.