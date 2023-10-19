Central Piedmont Counseling Services Hosts Coping Skills Workshop

Have you ever felt stressed, anxious or depressed and didn’t know what to do to feel better?

Join Central Piedmont Community College’s Counseling Services to learn more about healthy coping skills and how to find ones that work for you. You will also have the opportunity to create your own coping kit to take with you.

Supplies and snacks will be provided!

Wednesday, Nov. 8

2 – 3:15 p.m.

Cato Campus, Cato III, First Floor Lobby

