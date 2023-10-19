Central Piedmont Career Services Holds Disability Employment Process Event

Join Central Piedmont Community College’s Career Services for Disability & Disclosure-Navigating the Employment Process, featuring Marty Musser, Advocacy Director from Disability Rights and Resources. This event aims to educate students with disabilities on:

your rights during the employment application process

how to navigate the process effectively

how to advocate for reasonable accommodations while on the job

The virtual event is scheduled for:

Wednesday, October 25

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

RSVP on Handshake for the event link

