Central Piedmont Crosswalk Re-Striping To Close Elizabeth Avenue August 7-11

Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) will re-stripe a number of street crosswalks on the Central Campus of Central Piedmont Community College during the week of Aug. 7-11. This will require at times the complete closure of Elizabeth Avenue to vehicular traffic. During other times, lanes will be closed along Elizabeth Avenue.

From Aug. 7-9, from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., each evening, Elizabeth Avenue, from N. Kings Drive to Charlottetowne Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic.

From Aug. 8-11, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., each day, CDOT will need to close lanes on Elizabeth Avenue to complete the re-striping. This will cause traffic delays.

