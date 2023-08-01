Charlotte Professors Curate “The World Without Us” Exhibition

The UNC Charlotte Department of Art & Art History and Eugeniusz Geppert Academy of Art and Design in Wrocław, Poland, recently jointly presented an exhibition, The World Without Us, curated by UNC Charlotte painting professors Andrew Leventis and Maja Godlewska. Their work was featured in the exhibition along with works by Associate Professor Erik Waterkotte and artists from Germany and Poland.

The Charlotte Department of Art & Art History’s relationship with the Eugeniusz Geppert Academy of Art and Design was founded by professors Maja Godlewska and Marek Ranis, who are alumni of the academy. The Wrocław natives have built a strong relationship between UNC Charlotte and their alma mater, bringing two exhibitions from the academy to UNC Charlotte galleries and leading a group of Charlotte art students to Wrocław for a study tour.

