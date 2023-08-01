Charlotte Professor Mounts Puppet Production For Department Of Theatre

Tom Burch, associate professor of scenic design and associate chair of the UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre, has just returned from six weeks in Italy, where he designed two opera productions for La Musica Lirica, an intensive opera training program for young professional singers. Premiering first in the town of Novafeltria, each production traveled to additional locations in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy.

This fall, Burch is mounting The Caligari Project for the UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre, a puppet production that reimagines the 1921 German Expressionist film, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. The puppets, designed by Burch, will be constructed with the students in his puppetry class.

MORE >>>