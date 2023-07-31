Queens University Charlotte Swimming To Compete At Its Best In The 2024 Paris Games

Matej Dusa, Daniel Meszaros, and Frantisek Jablcnik of the Queens University of Charlotte men’s swimming team recently wrapped competition at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.



“As the World Championships come to a close, I am proud at how our Royals competed on the world stage,” Associate Athletic Director for External Operations/Director of Swimming Operations Jeff Dugdale stated. “Everything we do leading up to the Olympic Games we do to add another experience so that we are at our absolute best when it comes to the 2024 Paris Games. Queens is an Olympians Made Here school as designated by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee thus I expect our student-athletes to represent every four years on the global stage. Matej, Daniel, and Frank will now return to campus and begin preparation for the games.”

