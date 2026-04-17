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- What’s happening: Central Piedmont Dance Theatre presents Springing Forward ’26, a concert featuring original choreography by Dance Faculty Tracie Chan and Clay Daniel.
- Who’s performing: A10100D Dance Pathway students alongside community performers.
- When: Wednesday, Apr. 22–Friday, Apr. 24
- Where: Central Campus, Parr Center Theater
- Admission: Free at the door for Central Piedmont students, employees and seniors 65 and over.
- Why it matters: The performance highlights student talent and showcases contemporary choreography developed by faculty artists.
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