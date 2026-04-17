Thursday, April 16, 2026
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ArtsCentral Piedmont Community College

Central Piedmont Dance Theatre Presents “Springing Forward ’26”

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  • What’s happening: Central Piedmont Dance Theatre presents Springing Forward ’26, a concert featuring original choreography by Dance Faculty Tracie Chan and Clay Daniel
  • Who’s performing: A10100D Dance Pathway students alongside community performers. 
  • When: Wednesday, Apr. 22–Friday, Apr. 24 
  • Where: Central Campus, Parr Center Theater 
  • Admission: Free at the door for Central Piedmont students, employees and seniors 65 and over. 
  • Why it matters: The performance highlights student talent and showcases contemporary choreography developed by faculty artists. 

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