Central Piedmont Students Should Plan For Delays And Changes During CATS Scheduled Maintenance

The Charlotte Area Transit System will implement temporary service changes on the Blue Line and Gold Line to support construction of the future South End Station and complete scheduled preventative maintenance.

Where it affects: South End stations near Central Piedmont’s Central Campus, including New Bern, East/West and Bland Street.

South End stations near Central Piedmont’s Central Campus, including New Bern, East/West and Bland Street. Why it matters: Students and employees who rely on light rail service should plan for delays, platform changes and bus bridges during this period.

Phase 1: Single-tracking in South End

When: Sunday, Apr. 19–Friday, Apr. 24

Sunday, Apr. 19–Friday, Apr. 24 What’s happening : Trains will share a single track through South End.

Trains will share a single track through South End. Affected stations: New Bern, East/West and Bland Street.

Rider impact: Track 1 platforms will be closed. Directional signage will guide riders to the open platform. Delays are possible.

Tip: Download the CATS-Pass app for real-time tracking and updates.

Phase 2: Spring rail shutdown

When: Saturday, Apr. 25 at 2 a.m.–Monday, Apr. 27 at 4 a.m. Rail service resumes at 5 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 27.

Saturday, Apr. 25 at 2 a.m.–Monday, Apr. 27 at 4 a.m. What’s happening: Both the Blue Line and Gold Line will be fully suspended for scheduled preventative maintenance.

Rider impact: A bus bridge will replace all train service. Look for “Connector” signs at stations. Buses will display “Bus Bridge” on digital signs.



Phase 3: Partial bus bridge and single-tracking

Sunday, Apr. 27–Monday, Apr. 28: Bus bridge service continues between Scaleybark Station and Bland Street Station.

Tuesday, Apr. 29–Friday, May 8: Bus bridge ends. Trains resume service but share a single track at New Bern Station only. Track 2 platform will be closed. Signage will direct riders to the open platform.



Stay informed

Directional signage will be posted at all impacted stations.

Updates will be shared through the CATS-Pass app and CATS social media channels.

Detailed bus bridge locations are available at ridetransit.org.

For assistance, riders can contact CATS customer service at 704-336-7433.

Students traveling to and from Central Campus through South End should allow extra time and check transit updates before heading out during this service change period.

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