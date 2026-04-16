Charlotte Atkins Library Presents The Podcaster’s Guide To AI With Joni Deutsch

Thu, Apr 23, 2026 | 5:30pm to 6:30pm

Virtual Event | View stream information

AI is all around us! But what does it mean for podcasters who want to make and grow their show in a smart, affordable, and ethical manner? This session will provide a practical, tool-centric guide for harnessing the power of AI platforms — ranging from Notion to Capsho and beyond — to streamline and boost your podcast plans. Whether you’re interested in learning how to leverage AI to spark new ideas for podcast copy, pitches to media outlets and podcast apps, or visual branding and social media assets, attendees will leave equipped with the knowledge to understand the usefulness of integrating AI tools into their podcast workflow, all while navigating the ethical considerations (and potential pitfalls) of using this emerging technology. Presented by award-winning audio professional Joni Deutsch and hosted by Atkins Library and Area 49.

Joni Deutsch is an award-winning audio professional and NPR veteran with 10 years of outstanding experience as a podcast manager, content marketer and audience growth specialist. As Vice President of Podcast Marketing and Audience Development at The Podglomerate, Deutsch leads marketing and audience growth strategy for a high-profile portfolio of podcast clients including PBS, Magnificent Noise, Stanford University, CVS Health, Expedia, MIT and various NPR stations. This list also includes The Podglomerate’s first original production Missing Pages, the chart-topping “literary true crime” show recently heralded as a must-listen by Washington Post, The Guardian and Vulture.

This is a virtual event, register and receive the Zoom link at bit.ly/aiPod

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