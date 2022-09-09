Central Piedmont Dedicates Pauline Dove Gallery

Central Piedmont dedicated the Pauline Dove Gallery, located in the college’s new Parr Center, on September 8.

Pauline, affectionately known as “Polly,” taught art at the college for 30 years, before retiring in 2000.

A world-renowned artist, her work has been exhibited across the globe, including in Canada, India, Germany, Finland, Kenya, and Peru. Today, her paintings can be viewed on billboards across the Queen City, promoting ARTPop, an Arts & Science Council initiative that showcases local artists’ work in public places to make art accessible to all people in the Charlotte community.

