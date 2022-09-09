UNC System Launches Database To Help Students Transfer 

The University of North Carolina System has launched its Common Numbering System, a database to help undergraduate students better plan their education and ensure successful transfer of course credits.

The CNS is a comprehensive listing of over 1,600 undergraduate, lower-level courses from institutions within both the UNC and N.C. Community College systems. Courses are searchable in an online database, allowing students, advisers, registrars and others to identify credits that will easily transfer between community colleges and UNC System institutions.

The project was a collaborative effort and took nearly two years to complete.

MORE >>>