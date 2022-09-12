UNC Charlotte Is Screening “Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem”

A screening and discussion of “Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem” is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Cone University Center, McKnight Hall on the UNC Charlotte campus. The film provides historical context and examines America’s history of racist oppression in the criminal justice system.

This event is part of the “Film Screen with a Dean” series and is sponsored by Atkins Library and the Levine Museum of the New South, as part of its “What Is It Going to Take?” series.

Free and open to the public.

Registration required.

