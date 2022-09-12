US News Ranks UNC Charlotte In Several Categories

For the first time, UNC Charlotte is ranked in several U.S. News specialty categories, including:

Best Value Colleges, which designates schools that offer affordability for students receiving financial aid

Best Colleges for Veterans

Best Ethnic Diversity, which recognizes universities where undergraduate students are most likely to encounter students from other ethnic or racial groups different from their own

“UNC Charlotte’s rise in the U.S. News rankings is another indication of our University’s growing academic prominence and reputation,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “The University has made significant progress over the past decade, with rising graduation and retention rates, and a record number of graduates. It’s gratifying to see recognition for the work we are doing to provide a unique, personalized educational experience for our undergraduate students.”

