Central Piedmont Exchanging Student Opinions For Swag

Central Piedmont Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), which makes sure institutions comply with standards of education. The college works on continuous improvements, and is currently developing a Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP), which is a requirement of the college’s process to keep our accreditation.

Student feedback was used to select the QEP topic, now feedback is needed to further refine it. Join a virtual conversation on either:

Nov 16: 1- 2 p.m.

Nov 17: 1- 2 p.m.

