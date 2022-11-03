Queens Students Partner With Bojangles And The Carolina Panthers On New Mural

Graphic design students Nathan Le ’24 and Izzy Jones ’24 were thrilled to take part in the creation of a new mural on E Third Street near uptown. The North Carolina natives credit their Queens University of Charlotte professors with opening the door for the design partnership with Bojangles and the Carolina Panthers.

“This opportunity was presented to us by our amazing graphic design professors, Melissa Gamez and Mike Wirth,” said Le. “At Queens, my relationships with professors have opened doors that I never thought would be possible. These relationships allowed me to work on this mural and also opened the door for me to join the inaugural Lowe’s cohort as part of the Charlotte Talent Initiative where I receive intentional mentorship from leaders at Lowe’s.”

