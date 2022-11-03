Central Piedmont Opera Theatre Presents Carmen November 18-20

In celebration of Central Piedmont Opera Theatre’s 25th Anniversary and last production under the direction of Central Piedmont Opera Theatre Director, Rebecca Cook-Carter, CPCC will present the first opera performed in the beautiful Halton Theater in 2006, Georges Bizet’s Carmen.

All are welcome to join the Central Piedmont Opera Production Class students, University of North Carolina at Charlotte Opera Workshop students, guest community artists and the Central Piedmont/University at Charlotte Carmen Opera Orchestra all under the baton of Maestro (Dr.) Brian Arreola, University of North Carolina at Charlotte Opera Workshop Director.

MORE >>>