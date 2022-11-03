Central Piedmont Gallery Hosts “Resilience: The Heart of Ukraine”

The Dove Gallery at Central Community College opened a show today featuring the works of photojournalist Michael Andrews. This photography exhibition celebrates the preservation of cultural traditions including; food, art, music, language, and the joys and trials of life. This story of “Resilience” exemplifies how women, specifically the babusyas (grandmothers), empower themselves and their families, through sustained cultural traditions that preserve their Ukrainian heritage and identity.

An artist lecture with Michael Andrews is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8 at 1 p.m. The lecture will take place in the new Parr Center Theater, with a reception in the Dove Gallery immediately following the presentation.

