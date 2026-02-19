Central Piedmont Expands Its Preeminent Architectural Technology Program

New studio at Cato Campus allows program to serve 200 students

Expansion delivers high-tech, flexible learning to more students across the region

Central Piedmont Community College expanded its growing architectural technology program to a second location at its Cato Campus, doubling capacity and increasing access for students across the Charlotte region. The expansion reflects growing student demand, the region’s construction and development boom, and the college’s deepening investment in hands-on, design-focused education.

“This expansion is about meeting students where they are and giving them the space and tools to imagine, collaborate, and build,” said Dr. Heather Hill, Central Piedmont’s provost. “We’re proud to provide a studio that mirrors real-world practice and makes architectural education more accessible in our community.”

With this second studio, the program can serve up to 200 students. The expansion complements ongoing partnerships in the area, including a 2+2 transfer agreement with UNC Charlotte’s David R. Ravin School of Architecture. This agreement launched in 2022 and gives qualified students a direct pathway to complete a four-year pre-professional architecture degree – students spend two years with Central Piedmont and then two years at the four-year institution.

The new Cato studio, converted from a former law library, features:

an open layout with mobile furniture

abundant natural light

high-tech fabrication tools, including 3D printers, plotters, and laser cutters

These tools complement the program’s emphasis on industry-standard production workflows, including Building Information Modeling (BIM) and computer‑aided drafting (CAD).

Students in the program also learn industry‑relevant software such as SketchUp, Rhino, AutoCAD, and Revit, ensuring they graduate with real-world technical proficiency.

Beyond the classroom, both locations offer students opportunities to engage with professionals and other students from both UNC Charlotte and Central Piedmont’s architecture programs in work sessions and critiques. These experiences help develop soft skills like communication, collaboration, preparation, and critical thinking. Students can network and establish a strong relationship with the existing architectural community in Charlotte.

Students also benefit from opportunities to join the American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS), where they can build leadership skills, engage in service projects, and strengthen their design portfolios. The program is also affiliated with the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA) and the Coalition of Community College Architecture Programs (CCCAP), giving students access to conferences, design competitions, and professional networking across the field.

“With the new studio opening at the Cato Campus, it’s made attending and commuting to classes much easier,” said Sofia Villaneuva, a first-year student who lives in Iredell County. “My education is much more accessible and convenient than it was before.”

