It’s Official! Yvette Huet Is Charlotte’s Dean Of College of Health and Human Services

Longstanding UNC Charlotte administrator and faculty member Yvette Huet has been named dean of the University’s College of Health and Human Services. Huet has led the college since July 2025 as interim dean. Her appointment is effective immediately.

“Yvette is a strategic academic leader whose decades of service at Charlotte reflect a deep commitment to this University, its faculty, its staff and its students,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Her experience leading across the College of Health and Human Services and in University-wide roles positions her to lead CHHS into its next chapter while strengthening the college’s role in preparing health professionals and expanding its impact across the Charlotte region and beyond.”

Prior to her role as interim dean, Huet served as interim chair of the college’s Epidemiology and Community Health department. During her 35-year tenure at UNC Charlotte, Huet has held a variety of leadership positions, including executive director of the Center for ADVANCing Faculty Success, interim co-vice chancellor for the Office of Research and Economic Development, director of the Health Services Research and Biology Ph.D programs, interim chair of the Applied Physiology, Health and Clinical Sciences department (formerly Kinesiology) and manager of the UNC Charlotte Vivarium.

“I am honored to lead the College of Health and Human Services at such a pivotal moment,” Huet said. “I am committed to supporting the college’s accomplished faculty to prepare the next generation of professionals who will advance health. Together, we will continue to focus on student success, innovative educational practices and research, and expanding partnerships with our communities.”

Huet was named to UNC Charlotte’s Million Dollar Research Circle in 2024. Her research portfolio is defined by the study of biological and institutional resilience. The research has spanned how estrogen is involved in embryo implantation, how a patient recovers from surgical infection, and how faculty members and leaders navigate barriers to success. Her work seeks to identify the mechanisms that support successful outcomes in complex environments.

Huet’s more recent work focuses on institutional transformation, in which she develops data-driven mentoring models, training and policies to enhance higher education leaders’ support for faculty success.

Huet has held leadership positions in professional organizations such as the Endocrine Society, Society of Senior Ford Fellows and North Carolina Association for Biomedical Research. She currently serves as past state chair of the North Carolina American Council on Education Women’s Network.

Huet earned a Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Kansas Medical Center and undergraduate degrees in microbiology and human biology from the University of Kansas. Prior to her appointment as assistant professor of biology at UNC Charlotte in 1991, she held a postdoctoral fellow position at the Monsanto Company, which was acquired by Bayer in 2016. She was promoted to associate professor in 1997 and to the rank of professor in 2005.

