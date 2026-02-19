Central Piedmont Offers Free Pediatric Dental Care In “Give Kids a Smile Day”

Central Piedmont partnered with Mecklenburg County Public Health to host the third annual Give Kids a Smile Day in recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

When: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Central Piedmont Community College Central Campus Worrell Building Gymnasium 1228 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte



Why it matters: Families across the region gained access to free pediatric dental care delivered by dental hygiene and dental assisting students, faculty and county health professionals.

What they’re saying:

“This third year of collaboration between Central Piedmont and Mecklenburg County is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we come together,” said Nicole Roberge, instructor of dental hygiene at Central Piedmont. “It’s an honor to serve our underinsured children and help ensure access to care that can change lives.”

“We’re proud to once again work with Central Piedmont to serve our community and ensure optimal dental health for our children, regardless of their background or insurance,” said Raydiance Swanston , Mecklenburg County Public Health pediatric dental clinic manager.

"Oral health is a window to a person's overall health and well-being," said Mary Fredrich, Mecklenburg County Public Health dental hygienist. "By helping kids get an early start on their dental health, we can set them up for a lifetime of healthy habits."

By the numbers:

North Carolina data shows that 11.3 percent of kindergartners in state Region IV, including Mecklenburg County, have tooth decay.

Dental disease in children can be effectively reduced through oral health prevention initiatives.

About 25 percent of children in Mecklenburg County have untreated cavities in their permanent teeth, with most coming from low-income families.

The big picture: Prevention-focused events like Give Kids a Smile Day help reduce school absences, improve long-term health outcomes and strengthen the partnership between Central Piedmont and Mecklenburg County in addressing community health needs.

