Charlotte Engineer Felix Fiifi Ekuful Wins International Award For Exceptional Research

UNC Charlotte Niner Engineer Felix Fiifi Ekuful has been selected as the winner of a 2026 international student paper competition organized by ASHRAE, the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers. This organization recognizes outstanding student research in the field of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration.

Last semester, graduate student Ekuful submitted his master’s thesis, “A Comparative Study of Occupancy-Based Dynamic Ventilation Reset Strategies for Variable-Air-Volume Systems.” The research examined how ventilation can be adjusted based on real-time building occupancy to improve both energy efficiency and indoor air quality. For this work, Ekuful won the competition, which was announced in January.

The competition committee selected Ekuful not only by his technical paper, but also by a poster and oral presentation. As part of this recognition, he will represent the society at the 2026 HVAC World Student Competition, an international event that brings together student representatives selected by major professional organizations worldwide, including Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Ekuful’s faculty advisor, Weimin Wang, an associate professor in the engineering technology and construction management department at UNC Charlotte, commented on his student’s accomplishment.

“Felix’s work demonstrates an exceptional ability to bridge rigorous research with real-world building applications,” said Wang. “His focus on occupancy-driven ventilation control addresses one of the most pressing challenges in modern building performance by improving energy efficiency while maintaining healthy indoor environments.”

Ekuful earned an M.S. in Construction and Facilities Engineering at UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering in December 2025 and is currently enrolled in the Ph.D. in Infrastructure and Environmental Systems.

