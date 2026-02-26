Central Piedmont Fall Scholarship Portal Opens March 17

Central Piedmont will open its scholarship portal for fall 2026 on Tuesday, Mar. 17, giving students access to millions in funding opportunities.

Why it matters: Students can search and apply for a wide range of scholarships through one streamlined process.

What’s available

Search and apply for more than $4 million in scholarships offered by Central Piedmont

Use a single online application to be considered for multiple awards

Apply for scholarships available through partner organizations

Review requirements and gather materials before you apply

What’s next: Students are encouraged to prepare early so they can submit the strongest application possible when the portal opens.