Illuminating Pathways Summit At Queens University Hosts Black History Month Discussion

The Illuminating Pathways Summit brought together Charlotte leaders and the Queens community for a powerful Black History Month conversation on leadership, legacy, and the people who inspire us.

Guided by student moderators Layla Spaulding ’27 and Andre Myrie ’27, the discussion sparked meaningful dialogue on leadership, legacy, and inspiration.

The panel featured:

• Ronald Nesbitt – Executive VP, McCoy Federal Credit Union; attorney, mentor, and community advocate

• Dr. Monique Stubbs – CEO, Monique Stubbs Enterprises; award-winning author and leadership coach

• Cheryl Luckett – CEO, Dwell by Cheryl Interiors; celebrated designer and entrepreneur

• Benjamin E. Robinson III – Global financial services executive, board director, and fintech strategist

Thank you to all students, faculty, staff, and community members who joined us for this inspiring conversation.