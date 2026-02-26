Charlotte’s Pinky Chaisilprungruang Selected National Conference Golfer Of The Week

Pinky Chaisilprungruang of Charlotte Women’s Golf has been named the American Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week, announced by the league office on Wednesday (Feb. 25). This marks Chaisilprungruang’s fourth American Golfer of the Week award of her career while being named Golfer of the Month on three occasions.

In a stacked field at the Thunderbird Intercollegiate that included five of the top-15 golfers in the NCAA, Chaisilprungruang shot six under par (210) in three rounds of play to finish third. This marked her seventh career top five finish and fifth of this season. Pinky ranks as the 50th individual golfer in the nation by Scoreboard.

“Pinky earned this recognition with a great performance last week,” said Head Coach C.C. McMahan . “We are excited to see her continue to develop as the season progresses.”

Charlotte is set to return to action next week (March 2-3) when they travel to Charleston, S.C. for the Daniel Island Invitational.

