“The Walls Have Ears” Exhibition From Charlotte Alumna Laura Lucas Explores The Transformative Power Of The Ordinary

Wed, Mar 04, 2026 | 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Galleries

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

This exhibition is on display March 2- March 20.

Utilizing the idiom, “the walls have ears,” this exhibition is an exploration of the intersections of figures and space, focusing on the transformative power that ordinary spaces and moments can possess. A visual documentation journeying through fear and the unknown— an alchemical experience. An amalgam of our internal emotional space and the external space we inhabit, depicting the gradual transformations that we go through navigating our everyday life. This exhibition acts as a window into these vulnerable, sometimes uncomfortable moments where the space and the people inhabiting it – though seemingly isolated – are intrinsically connected.

Laura Lucas graduated from UNC Charlotte in 2023 with a BFA in Art, painting concentration, and a Minor in Art History. Her work is influenced by cinema, particularly the quieter, atmospheric moments in film that go unnoticed when one focuses on following the key plot points and overall narrative arc. In The Walls Have Ears, her first solo exhibition, she emphasizes space, leaving the viewers to find their own narratives in the works.

