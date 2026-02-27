Actor And Playwright Patrick Page Performs And Offers Masterclasses At Charlotte Mar. 2-3

From The Charlotte Observer:

Broadway star Patrick Page has a thing for villains. And Shakespeare. And connecting the two.

With his silky, deep rumbling voice, Page has played Scar in “The Lion King,” the Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” Hades in “Hadestown” (which earned him a Tony nomination, as did his co-star, Charlotte’s own Eva Noblezada) and the title role in “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”, to name just a few stage roles. And TV audiences may recognize him as Mr. Clay on “The Gilded Age,” the assistant to robber baron George Russell.

But his heart belongs to the Bard of Avon. Page has performed in 26 Shakespeare plays, performing in roles such as King Lear, Iago, Macbeth, Hamlet, Oberon, Prospero and Richard III.

And Page is preparing to take on his 27th Shakespeare play in the title role for “Titus Andronicus” off-Broadway this spring. He also has a popular one-man show, “All the Devils are Here,” about “how Shakespeare invented the villain.”

Before that, he’ll be on the campus of UNC Charlotte, where he’ll perform “Devils” for an invited university audience March 2, and hold masterclasses in acting and musical theater that are open to the public on March 3.

The Charlotte Observer recently spoke with the 63-year-old Page. Read the full interview with Features Editor Adam Bell here.

