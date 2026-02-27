American Conference Releases Full 2026 Charlotte Football Schedule

The full 2026 schedule for Charlotte Football, including dates for all 12 games, was officially unveiled by the American Conference on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 26).

As previously announced, the Niners begin the 2026 season at home against The Citadel on September 5 before hitting the road in back-to-back weeks at Ole Miss (Sept. 12) and App State (Sept. 19). The non-conference portion of the schedule wraps up a week later when Louisiana visits Jerry Richardson Stadium in the last weekend of September (Sept. 26).

American play opens at home against Memphis on October 3 before two more consecutive road games at North Texas (Oct. 10) and Temple (Oct. 17), leading into Charlotte’s bye week. The Niners’ only weekday game comes heading out of the bye when Tulane visits the Queen City on Friday, October 30.

November sees the Green and White alternate between road and home games, starting the final month of the regular season with a game at UAB (Nov. 7) before returning home to host East Carolina the following week (Nov. 14). The final road game of the season takes Charlotte out to Tulsa on November 21 before finishing out the slate with Navy on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 28).

Kickoff times and TV designations for the first three weeks of the season and the Friday game against Tulane will be announced by the American Conference at the end of May. The rest of the kickoff times will operate on the standard 12-day/6-day selection window.

Season tickets for 2026 are currently on sale. Both renewals and new purchases are available HERE. Please contact the 49ers Ticket Office at niner@charlotte.edu or at 704-687-4949 with any questions regarding ticket information.

2026 SCHEDULE/OPPONENTS