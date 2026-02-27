Central Piedmont Vietnamese Students Club Helps Connect Peers And Engage Opportunities
The Vietnamese Students Club is inviting students to build community and explore leadership opportunities across the college.
Why it matters
The club helps students connect with peers, strengthen leadership skills and engage in new opportunities at the college.
What the club offers
- Connect with fellow Vietnamese students
- Build friendships and leadership skills
- Explore academic, cultural and social opportunities
Questions?
Contact Student Life, attn. Vietnamese Students Club.