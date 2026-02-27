“Black and Jewish Hip Hop” At Queens University’s 2026 Soul Food Shabbat

What began a decade ago as an intimate gathering has blossomed into an anticipated tradition at Queens University of Charlotte. For ten years, Soul Food Shabbat has served as a cultural bridge, uniting the Black Student Union (BSU), Queens Hillel, and the Charlotte community. It is more than just a meal; it is a space to honor the Sabbath while exploring the deep-rooted histories and experiences shared by Black and Jewish people.

The evening’s theme of “Black and Jewish Hip Hop” was paired with a menu that celebrated the blending of two heritages. Guests shared a traditional feast featuring Jewish staples like Challah, a traditional Sabbath bread, and sweet noodle kugel. Soul food classics included fried and baked chicken, savory collard greens, and golden cornbread.

A Shared History

Andy Harkavy, director of Hillel and Jewish Life at Queens, welcomed attendees and shared the meaning of Shabbat’s purpose of inviting the “sacred pause” into a world that moves quickly and often feels heavy.

“Shabbat invites us to step away from the pressures of the week to rest, to reflect, and to reconnect — with ourselves, with one another, and with something greater. We light Shabbat candles to welcome this holy time and to add light to the world around us,” said Harkavy. “Each candle we light is a small but powerful act of hope — an affirmation that light, love, and community matter.”

For Darryl White Sr., assistant dean of student life, the event is an essential educational tool that honors a long-standing alliance.

“When we think about Black and Jewish communities, we have similar struggles through the Civil Rights movement and beyond,” says White. “A lot of times, people don’t fully understand that relationship. It’s important to come together and do something over a meal — it breaks down barriers.”

“Royals Rise”: A Collaborative Debut

To mark the 10th anniversary, the celebration expanded beyond the dinner table into the recording studio. Students from Queens Hillel, the BSU, and the music therapy program joined forces with artist-educators Antar “Juda” Davidson and Dae-Lee Arrington to create an original hip hop piece titled “Royals Rise.”

Queens Hillel President Ian Hirsh ’26, who served as a producer and pianist for the track, noted that the song’s direction was entirely organic. “We didn’t know what we were going to write about,” Hirsh explains. “The really cool thing was how our conversation informed the song. Everybody had an opportunity to share what they thought.”

The song’s opening lines set a powerful tone for the evening: “In my third eye, I see Royals Rise on eagles’ wings, dreams let them fly in a higher space is where I reside.”

J Evans ’29, president of Queens Royal Souls, spoke about the experience of working with students from different backgrounds. “I’ve been songwriting for a long time, but I never wrote with a group before,” said Evans. “It was a great opportunity to take different backgrounds and experiences and set them to the universal language of music.”

According to Evans, “The main idea behind the lyrics was centered around social mobility in Charlotte and the struggles in today’s society.”

Voices of Leadership and Unity

The impact of this tradition is sustained by the students who lead it. For BSU President John’na Hall ’27, the event has been a cornerstone of her time at Queens. “I remember coming the first year and thinking, ‘I’ve never heard of an alliance between Black and Jewish people,’” says Hall. “I learned so much — I never knew how much interconnection there was between their struggles.”

BSU Vice President Devonte Thomas ’27 agrees. “Unity is something that I feel like the country needs at this moment,” Thomas says. “Finding the other side with any marginalized community is always a good thing. Seeing how the Black and Jewish struggle complement each other in America to this day is very powerful.”

As the 10th annual Soul Food Shabbat drew to a close, the atmosphere in the room was a testament to the power of shared experience. Through the rhythm of “Royals Rise” and the depth of the speakers’ stories, the evening proved that common ground is not just found, it is built over a shared meal.

