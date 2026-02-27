Charlotte Professor Of Chemistry, Jordan Poler, Nominated For The 2025 Oliver Max Gardner Award

Jordan Poler, professor of chemistry, is the UNC Charlotte nominee for the 2025 Oliver Max Gardner Award.

Established in 1949 and presented annually by the UNC System, the O. Max Gardner Award recognizes a member of the UNC System faculty who, during the current scholastic year, has made “the greatest contribution to the welfare of the human race.”

The award is the highest honor the system confers on faculty. All faculty members, across the system’s 17 constituent institutions, are eligible.

At Charlotte, Poler leads groundbreaking work to ensure access to drinkable water for North Carolina residents and communities across the world. Awarded a North Carolina Innovation Grant in 2024, he is building lasting partnerships between the University and industry to advance clean-water technologies and create transformative internship pathways.

“Dr. Poler’s work is a model of how faculty members in the UNC System can address some of the world’s most pressing problems through interdisciplinary research, public engagement and visionary innovation,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Through a unique combination of academic rigor, technological innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, he is helping to shape a healthier, more sustainable world for future generations.”

Poler has been a cornerstone of UNC Charlotte’s chemistry department for three decades, distinguished as an exceptional educator, researcher and mentor. He has twice been a finalist for the UNC Charlotte Award for Teaching Excellence — the University’s top teaching award.

Poler’s research includes solutions for removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or “forever chemicals,” from water. Forever chemicals are pervasive throughout North Carolina and the nation and are used in the production of numerous consumer goods, from food containers and makeup to stain-resistant fabrics and nonstick coatings.

If selected, Poler will join a select group of Charlotte faculty. Pinku Mukherjee, Irwin Belk Distinguished Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, received the O. Max Gardner Award in 2015. Special Education and Child Development Professor Emeritus Diane Browder received the award in 2011.

The UNC Board of Governors will select this year’s O. Max Gardner Award recipient later this semester.

