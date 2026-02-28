Charlotte Music And Dance Present “Nouveau Now” At The Newly Restored Carolina Theatre

UNC Charlotte Departments of Music and Dance present Nouveau Now, a program of stunning choreography set to live music, March 28 and 29 at the gloriously restored 1927 Carolina Theatre in uptown Charlotte. See students take the stage in the heart of the city!

Celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the Martha Graham Dance Company, Nouveau Now will feature “Adorations, Reimagined,” a beautiful Graham work reconstructed by dance professor Kim Jones. Delia Neil’s painterly “Ode to Alphonse Mucha” will immerse dancers and the audience in lush Art Nouveau, with gorgeous French music, featuring soprano Susan Gouthro.

Tamara Williams’s original jazz choreography will embody the fervor of Duke Ellington’s “Praise God and Dance,” played live by the UNC Charlotte Jazz Ensemble with soloist Sequina DuBose. Nouveau Now will come to a powerful close with a fusion of contemporary, jazz and hip hop movement set to an electro-soul and alternative rock soundtrack, choreographed by Ashley L. Tate.

We hope you will join us for this beautiful event in uptown’s glamorous historic theater!

Ticket Prices:

UNC Charlotte Student $16.05

Senior or Military $22.20

UNC Charlotte Faculty/Staff/Alumni $28.40

Standard Admission $32.64

Saturday, March 28, at 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 29, at 2 PM

