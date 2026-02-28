Charlotte Alumni, Austin McNeill And Fernando Mayoral Ramírez, Recognized With 10 Under Ten Awards

Austin McNeill ’18 and Fernando Mayoral Ramírez ’18 MBA, proud alumni of the Belk College of Business, are recipients of UNC Charlotte’s 2026 10 Under Ten Awards. The annual celebration, held Thursday, Feb. 19, in the Popp Martin Student Union, recognizes ten exceptional graduates from the past decade who demonstrate professional excellence, leadership and a commitment to service.

Austin McNeill ’18

McNeill is an independent singer‑songwriter blending country, rock and soul with a contemporary edge. His love for music began at just five years old in a small church choir, where he first discovered the spark that would shape his life. His debut EP Carolina put him on the map, and his breakout single “Ridin’ Highways” was featured during the 2023 CMT Awards. McNeill was also chosen to be a Tractor Supply Emerging Artist in 2023.

McNeill has shared the stage with Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, Kip Moore and Maddie & Tae, and has performed at iconic venues including the Grand Ole Opry, Bridgestone Arena and AT&T Stadium. He earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing analytics.

Fernando Mayoral Ramírez ’18 MBA

Ramírez is a marketing strategist, entrepreneur and community leader who drives growth through product innovation and strategic promotion. He is the founder and president of YourPartyOnline.com and YourPromotionOnline, platforms that help small businesses and community organizations succeed through marketing, event planning and digital promotion.

Ramirez has built partnerships with key regional organizations including the Latin American Coalition, Prospera, the Women’s Business Center of Charlotte, CMS, CPCC, the Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte and La Noticia. His work has earned recognition as a Charlotte Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree and was featured in the City of Charlotte’s #30DaysOfBiz initiative. Fernando holds a dual MBA in global business strategy from the Belk College of Business and EGADE Business School.

