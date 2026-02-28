JCSU Alumnus Otis Stroud Inducted Into The CIAA Hall of Fame

A legendary voice. A Golden Bull forever.

Today, Johnson C. Smith University proudly celebrates alumnus Otis Stroud ’81 on his induction into the CIAA Hall of Fame.

For more than four decades, Otis Stroud has been one of the most recognizable voices in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. From his start as a student announcer at JCSU to becoming an iconic presence at the CIAA Basketball Tournament, his cadence, professionalism, and showmanship have helped shape the atmosphere of one of the nation’s premier HBCU events.

His voice has narrated championship moments, energized generations of fans, and strengthened the culture of CIAA athletics.

During today’s ceremony, we also joined the conference in honoring the life and legacy of Hall of Famer Pettis Norman, observing a moment of silence in his memory.

JCSU staff and alumni were in attendance to support and celebrate — a powerful reminder that Golden Bulls always show up for one another.

Congratulations, Otis Stroud. Your legacy echoes far beyond the microphone.