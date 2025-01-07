Central Piedmont FBLA Students Step Up For Operation Christmas Child

During the winter break, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students at Central Piedmont came together to make a difference in the lives of children across the globe. Under the dedicated leadership of Bryan Causey, these incredible students volunteered with Samaritan’s Purse to pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Here’s how they made the holidays brighter:

Packing with Purpose: The students carefully packed gift boxes filled with toys, school supplies, and personal care items to bring joy to children in Guatemala.

A Global Mission: This effort was part of Samaritan’s Purse’s ambitious goal of sending 3 million shoeboxes around the world this holiday season.

Teamwork & Dedication: The group worked tirelessly to ensure every box was packed with love and care, making an impact that will be felt far beyond the holiday season.

A Job Well Done:

We’re so proud of these students for their selflessness and commitment to spreading kindness during the holidays. Their efforts reflect the spirit of giving and the values of leadership and service.

