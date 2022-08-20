Saturday, August 20, 2022
Latest:

News 

Central Piedmont Health Professions Open House September 20

CStandard ,

Learn about Central Piedmont Community College’s many healthcare programs at the Health Professions and Human Services open house on September 20 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Central Campus, Health Careers Building. At the open house, you will have the opportunity to:

  • learn how to apply for a healthcare program and how to boost your application.
  • talk with faculty and staff from all healthcare programs to learn what studying at Central Piedmont is like, eligibility requirements, student life and support services, and how to get started
  • meet other prospective students who could end up being your classmates
  • tour our top-of-the line facilities, including the Health Careers Building, new Leon Levine Health Sciences Center, and laboratories and classrooms

MORE …