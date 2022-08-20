Central Piedmont Health Professions Open House September 20

Learn about Central Piedmont Community College’s many healthcare programs at the Health Professions and Human Services open house on September 20 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Central Campus, Health Careers Building. At the open house, you will have the opportunity to:

learn how to apply for a healthcare program and how to boost your application.

talk with faculty and staff from all healthcare programs to learn what studying at Central Piedmont is like, eligibility requirements, student life and support services, and how to get started

meet other prospective students who could end up being your classmates

tour our top-of-the line facilities, including the Health Careers Building, new Leon Levine Health Sciences Center, and laboratories and classrooms

MORE …