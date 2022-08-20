UNC Charlotte Faculty Fellows Program Adds Fourth Cohort

As the Charlotte region reckons with both the immediate aftermath of COVID-19 and longstanding challenges such as segregation and educational inequities, the Gambrell Faculty Fellows program has named a new cohort of scholars to help illuminate the way to a more equitable community.

The fourth cohort of Fellows will investigate a wide range of challenges, from difficulties facing students with disabilities at UNC Charlotte to how Black women business owners have coped with the stresses of the pandemic. Four projects have been selected for funding. The eight scholars working on these projects, representing five colleges or departments, will join almost 30 previous Fellows in research that promotes greater socioeconomic mobility in the Charlotte region.

MORE …