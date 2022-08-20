Head Coach Out—Interim Coach In At NC A&T Aggies

Effective immediately Will Jones is out as head basketball coach at North Carolina A&T University. With two years remaining on his contract, he will be paid for the 2022/2023 season.

Assistant Coach Phillip Shumpert assumes the head coach position over the program on an interim basis. A&T will conduct a national search to fill the head coaching vacancy following the 2022-23 season.

North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics, Earl M. Hilton III, released in a statement. “We appreciate all that coach Jones accomplished for the North Carolina A&T men’s basketball program and wish him well in his future endeavors. We will rally around coach Shumpert as he prepares our young men for our first season in the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association).”

Hilton did not provide any further details on Jones’ departure.