Johnson C Smith University Opens Health Center With Atrium Health

For decades, students, faculty and staff at Johnson C. Smith University have had convenient access to its on-campus health center. Thanks to a partnership with Atrium Health, JCSU officially opened an improved Health Center during an event on Thursday.

“Not only has Atrium Health been a faithful partner, but its continued interest in Johnson C. Smith University shows its dedication to helping us fulfill our mission of attracting, matriculating and graduating the brightest leaders of tomorrow, who will shine the JCSU light in their communities and in their professions around the world,” said JCSU President Clarence D. Armbrister.

