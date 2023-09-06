Central Piedmont Hosts Pulitzer Poet Jericho Brown

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown appears at Central Piedmont Community College September 14. This free event is at Central Campus, Overcash Building, in Halton Theater from 11:00am – 12:15pm.

Jericho Brown is author of the “The Tradition,” for which he won the Pulitzer Prize. He is th recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard, and the National Endowment for the Arts, and he is the winner of the Whiting Award. Brown’s first book, “Please,” won the American Book Award.

