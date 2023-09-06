Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Healthcare Open House At Central Piedmont Sept 19

You can learn more about all of Central Piedmont Community College’s health professions and human services offerings at the Open House on September 19.

You’ll have an opportunity to:

  • discover our 21 healthcare programs such as medical assisting, massage therapy, physical therapist assistant, or occupational therapy assistant
  • meet inspiring faculty 
  • immerse yourself in real-world experiences 
  • visit our state-of-the-art labs and classrooms 
  • learn more about scholarship and financial aid information

