Queens University Of Charlotte Basketball Guard Goes Pro

Former Queens University of Charlotte guard Kasey Kidwell has inked a professional contract with Herner TC of the Damen Basketball Bundesliga. The premier women’s basketball league in Germany was founded in 1947.



“Kasey ‘Kid’ Kidwell is a prime example of what happens when hard work meets opportunity,” said head coach Jen Brown. “She told me what her goals were during the recruitment process. Thus, I made it my business to pour into her during her time at Queens and empower her to make her dreams a reality. She’s always been a pro on and off the court in my eyes. I couldn’t be more proud and happy for her!”

