Johnson C. Smith University quarterback Tyrell Jackson has been named HBCU National Player of the Week by BOXTOROW.

Jackson, a senior from Easley, S.C., completed 19-of-28 passes for 229 yards, threw four touchdowns and no interceptions as the Golden Bulls defeated West Virginia Wesleyan 49-6. Jackson threw touchdown passes of 25, 11, 14, and 12 yards as the Golden Bulls racked up 479 yards of total offense.

