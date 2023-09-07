Charlotte Department Of Dance Presents Fall Fest

The Department of Dance presents its annual Fall Fest, an event open to high school classes and students to give them a sneak peek into life as a dance major at UNC Charlotte. This event is planned by our Dance Faculty and allows these classes to take a trip to our campus, see our facilities, talk to teachers, and take free classes. If you have any questions, email visiting assistant professor of dance Audrey at alipapo@charlotte.edu.

For more information about The Department of Dance please contact our Undergraduate Coordinator, Tamara Williams at twill260@charlotte.edu or our Office Administrator, Jen Jacobs at jjacob62@charlotte.edu.

MORE >>>