Narrative mapping is a form of visual storytelling. In much the same way that cartographers create a story about time, place, and space, narrative mapping invites students to craft a health narrative in the form of a map by drawing on personal experiences.

September 18, 2023 – 11:15 AM to 12:30 PM

Dr. Marie Thompson (Associate Professor of Communication at Wright State University):

“Narrative Mapping: Our Stories as Visual Dialogues”

