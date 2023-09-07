Central Piedmont Hiring Racial Justice Fellows

Central Piedmont is now accepting applications for the Central Piedmont Racial Justice Fellows Program for the 2023-2024 academic year. Five Central Piedmont Racial Justice Fellows will be hired who will be part of the Charlotte Racial Justice Consortium (CRJC), composed of five local schools – Central Piedmont Community College, Johnson C. Smith University, Johnson & Wales University – Charlotte Campus, Queens University of Charlotte, and the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

MORE >>>