Central Piedmont Casting Call For Freaky Friday

Auditions for Central Piedmont Community College’s fall production, Freaky Friday (Nov. 10-19), will take place Sept. 20-22 in Overcash 300, at Central Campus.

For auditions: Please bring a 90 second contemporary monologue and a 16-32 bar cut from a song (you may use music from Freaky Friday). Please arrive at least 10 minutes early for your scheduled time slot.

Please also bring clothes you can move in for the Dance Call. You may leave after an earlier audition slot and return for the Dance Call at 8 p.m.

