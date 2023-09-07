Queens University Charlotte Program Connects Students To Industry Leaders

Amy Knab, Ph.D., FACM, remembers joining the Queens campus a decade ago, right as the Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation was unveiled. She was hired to lead the Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Science program, a new major that was created to teach students about how to incorporate scientific principles to understand and improve the outcomes of exercise and sport performance. It’s a multidisciplinary field of study, where students experience an interactive curriculum that examines human movement from the perspective of a performer, practitioner, and researcher.

“I was immediately drawn to Queens because of its focus on developing relationships between its students and their professors,” said Knab. “Plus, we were able to house our laboratories in the Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation, a state-of-the-art facility that provides a space for our students to have hands-on experiences while learning.”

Since its inception, the program has grown tremendously.

MORE >>>